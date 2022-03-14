Kinross (KGC) La Coipa Project in Chile Pours First Gold Bar

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recently announced that its La Coipa Project in Chile has poured its first gold bar. In early February this year, the project had begun commissioning at its plant, on schedule and within budget. It is expected to ramp up in the coming months to achieve full operating capacity by mid-year.

Kinross raised the expected life of La Coipa by 45% to roughly 1 million gold equivalent ounces at the end of 2021. This was done by optimizing the Phase 7 mine plan and involving the nearby Puren pit in the project.

The company intends to evaluate opportunities to further expand La Coipa’s mine plan, like a possible additional Puren pushback and incorporating other nearby pits into the project.

Kinross also signed a power purchase agreement in late 2021 to supply La Coipa with 100% renewable power for its power needs, aligned with the company’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategy.

The company’s attributable gold equivalent ounces produced in the fourth quarter totaled 487,621 ounces, down 21.9% year over year. The downside was primarily due to lower production at Tasiast and Round Mountain.

The company, in its fourth-quarter call, stated that it expects to produce 2.65 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces for 2022. KGC anticipates production cost of sales of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2022 is projected at $1,130. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

In 2023 and 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be $1 billion, in line with 2022 levels.

