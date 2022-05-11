Kinross' (KGC) Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Flat in Q1

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC logged a profit of $82.3 million or 6 cents per share in first-quarter 2022 compared with $76.2 million or 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents.

Revenues remained flat year over year at $768 million.

Operational Performance

Attributable gold equivalent ounces produced in the reported quarter totaled 409,857 ounces, down 6.1% year over year. The downside was mainly due to lower production at Round Mountain and Paracatu, which more than offset higher production at Tasiast.

Average realized gold prices were $1,875 per ounce in the quarter, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,003, up from $803 in the prior-year quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose 18.4% year over year to $1,245.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $872 in the quarter, down from the prior quarter’s level of $984.

Financial Review

Adjusted operating cash flow declined 12.7% year over year in the first quarter to $261 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $454.2 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $531.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $2,688.8 million at the end of the quarter, up 69.1% from $1,589.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Outlook

For 2022, Kinross expects to produce 2.15 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces. It expects a production cost of sales of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2022 is projected at $1,150. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $850 million (+/- 5%) for this year, down from $1,050 million as expected earlier.

In 2023 and 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be $750 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Kinross have declined 37.6% in the past year compared with a 12.8% fall of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

