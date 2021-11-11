Kinross' (KGC) Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates in Q3

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC logged a net loss of $44.9 million or 4 cents per share in third-quarter 2021 against a profit of $240.7 million or 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share that topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.

Revenues declined 23.8% year over year to $862.5 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $889.6 million.

Operational Performance

Attributable gold equivalent ounces produced in the reported quarter totaled 483,060 ounces, down 20% year over year. The downside was mainly due to lower production at Tasiast caused by the suspension of milling operations after the fire in June 2021.

Average realized gold prices were $1,790 per ounce in the quarter, down 6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $870 in the quarter, up from $737 in the prior-year quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose 27.9% year over year to $1,225, mainly due to a decline in ounces sold.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $920 in the quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1,171.

Financial Review

Adjusted operating cash flow declined 65.3% year over year in the third quarter to $190.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $586.1 million as of Sep 30 compared with $1210.9 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $1,398.7 million at the end of the third quarter, down from $1424.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Outlook

For 2021, Kinross expects to produce 2.1 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces. It expects to meet its revised production cost of sales guidance of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2021 is projected at $1,110. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $900 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

In 2022 and 2023, the company expects annual production to increase to 2.7 and 2.9 million gold equivalent ounces, respectively.

Price Performance

Shares of Kinross have declined 18.6% in the past year compared with a 16% fall of the industry.

Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

