Kinross' (KGC) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recorded a fourth-quarter 2023 profit from continuing operations of $65.4 million or 6 cents per share. This compares favorably with a loss of $106 million or 8 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.



KGC reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter figure of 9 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.



Revenues rose 3.7% year over year to $1,115.7 million in the fourth quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $902.2 million.

Operational Performance

The company produced 546,513 gold equivalent ounces from continuing operations in the reported quarter, down 8.3% year over year. The figure topped our estimate of 501,971 gold equivalent ounces.



Average realized gold prices were $1,974 per ounce in the quarter, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The figure beat our estimate of $1,844 per ounce.



The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $976, up 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. This outpaced our estimate of $913. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose roughly 9.5% year over year to $1,353. This missed our estimate of $1,367.



Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $998 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $883.

2023 Results

Earnings, as adjusted, for full-year 2023 were 44 cents per share compared with 22 cents a year ago. Net sales climbed 22.7% year over year to $4,239.7 million.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $352.4 million at the end of the year, down around 15.7% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,232.6 million at the end of the quarter, down about 12.7%.

Outlook

For 2024, Kinross expects production to be 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%). The company expects production cost of sales of $1,020 per gold equivalent ounce (+/- 5%) for the year, factoring in inflation and production mix. The company expects all-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $1,360 for 2024. Capital expenditures are predicted at $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

Price Performance

Shares of Kinross have surged 26.9% in the past year against a 7.5% fall of the industry.



