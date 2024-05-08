Kinross' (KGC) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit from continuing operations of $107 million or 9 cents per share in first-quarter 2024. The figure registered an increase from a profit of $90.2 million or 7 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 7 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.

Revenues rose 16% year over year to $1,081.5 million in the first quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $876.9 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

The company produced 527,399 gold equivalent ounces from continuing operations in the reported quarter, up 13% year over year. The figure topped our estimate of 458,590 gold equivalent ounces.

Average realized gold prices were $2,070 per ounce in the quarter, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $1,913 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $982, down 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was below our estimate of $990. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold fell nearly 1% year over year to $1,310. This was below our estimate of $1,356.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $1,088 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $907.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $406.9 million at the end of the quarter, down around 19.6% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,234 million at the end of the quarter, down about 43% year over year.

Outlook

For 2024, Kinross expects production to be 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%). The company expects a production cost of sales of $1,020 per gold equivalent ounce (+/- 5%) for the year, factoring in inflation and production mix. The company expects an all-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $1,360 (+/- 5%) for 2024. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have rallied 27.5% in the past year against a 5.6% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Integra Resources Corp. ITRG, Innospec Inc. IOSP and American Vanguard Corporation AVD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Integra Resources is expected to report first-quarter results on May 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents. The consensus estimate for ITRG’s first-quarter earnings has been stable in the past 60 days.

Innospec is slated to report first-quarter results on May 9. The consensus estimate for IOSP’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share. The stock has rallied around 29% in the past year.

AVD is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9. The consensus estimate for AVD’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 8 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 14.3%.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innospec Inc. (IOSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.