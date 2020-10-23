Kinross (KGC) Announces Upbeat Long-Term Production View

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recently issued its long-term production view. The company expects to produce around 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces (GEO) per annum on an average from 2020-to-2029, which will be mainly driven by promising organic opportunities across its global portfolio.

In September, the company stated that it expects to increase gold production from 2021 to 2023 by 20%, including 2.4 million GEO in 2021, 2.7 million GEO in 2022 and 2.9 million GEO in 2023. The company also expects overall cost of sales per ounce to decline over its three-year growth profile.

Kinross’ growth production outlook from 2021 to 2023 is based on expected additional ounces from higher planned production at Kupol and mine-life extension at Chirano. It is also likely to gain from expected enhancements at the Fort Knox, including accelerating production at the Gilmore project. Also, the company expects persistent outperformance at Paracatu with improvements in throughput and higher expected production from the north area of Bald Mountain.

In September, the company reinstated its 2020 guidance that was issued on Feb 12, 2020. Notably, Kinross revoked its full-year guidance in April due to the global uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Kinross, which is among the prominent gold mining companies along with Newmont Corporation NEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, continues to expect production of 2.4 million (+/-5%) GEOs for 2020. All-in sustaining costs are forecast to be $970 (+/-5%) per GEOs for 2020. The company also expects current-year production cost of sales of $720 (+/-5%) per GEOs.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Newmont Corporation (NEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.