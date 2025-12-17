Kinross Gold's Strong Liquidity: Powering Growth and Returns Ahead?

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC ended third-quarter 2025 with robust liquidity of roughly $3.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1.7 billion. Its liquidity increased by more than $600 million over the prior quarter. KGC also delivered record free cash flow in the quarter, with attributable free cash flow surging approximately 66% year over year to $686.7 million, driven by the strength in gold prices and operating performance.



Kinross’ strong liquidity and surging free cash flow add strength to its growth plans and debt reduction efforts, while driving shareholder value. KGC attained a net cash position of nearly $500 million at the end of the third quarter.



A robust balance sheet supports KGC’s major growth initiatives such as the Great Bear project in Ontario and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada. These developments are expected to lift production and cash flows while creating meaningful long-term value. Strong financial health also enables disciplined capital allocation, continued shareholder returns and steady progress across its development pipeline.



Among its peers, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM also ended the third quarter with strong liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $2,355 million. Agnico Eagle recorded third-quarter free cash flow of $1,190 million, nearly doubling the prior-year figure of $620 million. Agnico Eagle’s strong financial health allows it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects.



Barrick Mining Corporation’s B cash and cash equivalents were around $5 billion at the end of the third quarter. Barrick generated strong operating cash flows of roughly $2.4 billion in the quarter, up 105% year over year. Free cash flow surged to around $1.5 billion in the third quarter from $444 million in the prior-year quarter. The surge reflects Barrick’s higher operating cash flows driven by an uptick in realized gold prices.

The Zacks Rundown for KGC

Kinross Gold’s shares have shot up 78.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 57.3%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KGC is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.33, a modest 9.4% discount to the industry average of 13.61X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 147.1% and 35.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KGC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.