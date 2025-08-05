Kinross Gold's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Gold Prices

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit of $530.7 million or 43 cents per share for second-quarter 2025. The figure increased from a profit of $210.9 million or 17 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.



KGC reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 14 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents.



Revenues rose nearly 41.7% year over year to $1,728.5 million in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,347.3 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced 512,574 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down 4.3% year over year. The figure beat our estimate of 487,940 gold equivalent ounces.



Average realized gold prices were $3,284 per ounce in the quarter, up 40.2% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $2,771 per ounce.



The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,074, up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was below our estimate of $1,143. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 7.6% year over year to $1,493. This was below our estimate of $1,499.



Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $2,204 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1,313.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,136.5 million at the end of the quarter, up around 136.7% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,236.4 million at the end of the quarter, up about 0.2%.

KGC’s Outlook

Kinross expects to produce 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) on an attributable basis, with a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounces of $1,120 (+/- 5%) and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. Total attributable capital expenditures are projected to be $1,150 million (+/- 5%).

KGC’s Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have surged 105.4% in the past year compared with a 51.7% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KGC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Barrick Mining Corporation B.



Royal Gold is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.70. RGLD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 9%. RGLD carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Avino Silver is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents. ASM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 104.2%. ASM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Barrick Mining is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug 11. The consensus estimate for Barrick’s earnings is pegged at 47 cents. Barrick, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.5%.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

