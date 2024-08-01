Kinross Gold's (KGC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit from continuing operations of $210.9 million or 17 cents per share in second-quarter 2024. The figure registered an increase from a profit of $151 million or 12 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 14 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

Revenues rose nearly 12% year over year to $1,219.5 million in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,018.1 million.

Operational Performance

The company produced 535,338 gold equivalent ounces from continuing operations in the reported quarter, down 13.5% year over year. The figure beat our estimate of 504,994 gold equivalent ounces.

Average realized gold prices were $2,342 per ounce in the quarter, up 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $2,017 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,029, up 14% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was above our estimate of $1,004. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 7% year over year to $1,387. This was above our estimate of $1,374.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $1,313 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1,076.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $480 million at the end of the quarter, down around 4.7% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,234.5 million at the end of the quarter, down about 36.5% year over year.

Outlook

For 2024, Kinross expects production to be 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%). The company expects a production cost of sales of $1,020 per gold equivalent ounce (+/- 5%) for the year, factoring in inflation and production mix. The company expects an all-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $1,360 (+/- 5%) for 2024. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have surged 89.9% in the past year compared with a 21.6% rise of the industry.



