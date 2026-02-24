Kinross Gold (TSX:K) Price Target Increased by 19.67% to 60.34

The average one-year price target for Kinross Gold (TSX:K) has been revised to $60.34 / share. This is an increase of 19.67% from the prior estimate of $50.42 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $86.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from the latest reported closing price of $48.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.33%, an increase of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 776,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 101,887K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,961K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%.

Boston Partners holds 38,069K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,120K shares , representing a decrease of 18.52%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30,361K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,371K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 87.04% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 29,147K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,820K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 24,975K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,080K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 27.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.