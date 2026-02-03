Kinross Gold (TSX:K) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 50.42

The average one-year price target for Kinross Gold (TSX:K) has been revised to $50.42 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of $44.91 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $64.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of $43.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.39%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 823,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 107,961K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,135K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 45,120K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,413K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 39.69% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 37,407K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,126K shares , representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 32,371K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,743K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 1,046.87% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 27,820K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,863K shares , representing an increase of 57.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 87.91% over the last quarter.

