Kinross Gold Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO, KGC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $521.5 million or $0.41 per share, compared with net loss of $27.7 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $156.0 million or $0.13 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $996.2 million, up from $786.5 million last year. Production for the quarter was 645,344 gold equivalent ounces.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $988.82 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

