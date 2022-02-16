Markets

Kinross Gold Swings To Q4 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO, KGC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $2.7 million, compared to net income of $783.3 million last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $101.8 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $335.1 million or $0.27 per share last year.

Metal sales for the quarter was $879.5 million, down from $1.195 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $954.51 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KGC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular