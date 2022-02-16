Kinross Gold Swings To Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO, KGC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $2.7 million, compared to net income of $783.3 million last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $101.8 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $335.1 million or $0.27 per share last year.

Metal sales for the quarter was $879.5 million, down from $1.195 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $954.51 million last year.

