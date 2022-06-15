US Markets
Kinross Gold sells Russian assets at half price

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Kinross Gold Corp K.TO said on Wednesday it had sold its Russian assets to the Highland Gold Mining Group for a total of $340 million in cash, half the previously announced price.

