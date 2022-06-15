Kinross Gold sells Russian assets at half price

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Kinross Gold Corp K.TO said on Wednesday it had sold its Russian assets to the Highland Gold Mining Group for a total of $340 million in cash, half the previously announced price.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.