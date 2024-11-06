Kinross Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results and Debt Repayment

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) has released an update.
Kinross Gold Corporation reported a robust third quarter in 2024, showcasing significant margin growth and a record free cash flow of $414.6 million, alongside a $350 million debt repayment. The company maintained strong operational performance across its mines and remains on track to meet its annual production guidance. Additionally, Kinross declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.
