Kinross Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results and Debt Repayment

Kinross Gold Corporation reported a robust third quarter in 2024, showcasing significant margin growth and a record free cash flow of $414.6 million, alongside a $350 million debt repayment. The company maintained strong operational performance across its mines and remains on track to meet its annual production guidance. Additionally, Kinross declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

