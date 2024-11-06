News & Insights

Kinross Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results and Debt Repayment

November 06, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) has released an update.

Kinross Gold Corporation reported a robust third quarter in 2024, showcasing significant margin growth and a record free cash flow of $414.6 million, alongside a $350 million debt repayment. The company maintained strong operational performance across its mines and remains on track to meet its annual production guidance. Additionally, Kinross declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

