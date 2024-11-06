Kinross Gold Reports Robust Q3 2024 Results

Kinross Gold Corp ( (KGC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kinross Gold Corp presented to its investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company, operates and develops gold mining properties across the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada, focusing on responsible mining and operational excellence. In the third quarter of 2024, Kinross reported strong financial results, highlighted by significant margin growth and record free cash flow. The company produced 564,106 gold equivalent ounces with a production cost of sales of $976 per ounce, and reported net earnings of $355.3 million. Key performance metrics included a 47% increase in margins per equivalent ounce sold and a tripling of attributable free cash flow to a record $414.6 million. The company also made strategic advancements at its Great Bear and Manh Choh projects and repaid $350 million on its term loan, further strengthening its balance sheet. Looking forward, Kinross remains on track to meet its 2024 annual guidance and anticipates stable gold production in the coming years, reflecting a robust outlook in a strong gold price environment.

