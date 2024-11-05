News & Insights

Kinross Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 19c

November 05, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.432B, consensus $1.33B. Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $472.8M as of September 30, 2024, compared with $352.4M at December 31, 2023.

