Kinross Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 19c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.432B, consensus $1.33B. Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $472.8M as of September 30, 2024, compared with $352.4M at December 31, 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.