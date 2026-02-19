Kinross Gold Q4 Earnings and Sales Beat on Higher Gold Prices

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit of $906.5 million or 75 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2025. The figure increased from a profit of $275.6 million or 22 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 20 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.

Revenues rose roughly 43% year over year to $2,023 million in the fourth quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,874.4 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced (attributable) 483,582 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down 3.5% year over year. Consolidated production was 489,671 ounces. The figure beat our estimate of 452,757 gold equivalent ounces.

Average realized gold prices were $4,144 per ounce in the quarter, up 56% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $4,080 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,297, up 18.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was above our estimate of $1,218. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 21% year over year to $1,825. This was above our estimate of $1,823.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $2,847 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1,565.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,742.3 million at the end of the quarter, up around 185% year over year. Long-term debt was $738.2 million at the end of the quarter, declining 40.3%.

KGC’s Outlook

Kinross expects to produce 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) on an attributable basis in 2026, with a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounces of $1,360 (+/- 5%) and an all-in sustaining (AISC) cost of $1,730 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. Total attributable capital expenditures are estimated to be $1,500 million (+/- 5%).

The annual production is estimated to be approximately 2 million attributable Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) in 2027 and 2028.

KGC’s Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have surged 205.1% in the past year compared with an 133.4% rise in the industry.

KGC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are AngloGold Ashanti Plc AU, Methanex Corporation MEOH, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

AngloGold Ashanti is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. AU carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The consensus estimate for AU’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.90, indicating a 113.5% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Methanex is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 5. MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents, indicating a 35% year-over-year decline.

Avino Silver is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents, indicating a 14.3% year-over-year decline.

