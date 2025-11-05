Kinross Gold Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates as Gold Prices Rise Y/Y

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit of $584.9 million or 48 cents per share in third-quarter 2025. The figure increased from a profit of $355.3 million or 29 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 24 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.

Revenues rose roughly 25.8% year over year to $1,802.1 million in the third quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,530.4 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced (attributable) 503,862 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down 10.7% year over year, due to reduced production at Tasiast and Fort Knox. Consolidated production was 520,301 ounces. The figure beat our estimate of 476,618 gold equivalent ounces.

Average realized gold prices were $3,460 per ounce in the quarter, up 39.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $3,230 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,145, up 16.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was below our estimate of $1,182. All-in-sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 20.2% year over year to $1,622. This was above our estimate of $1,515.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $2,310 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1,501.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,721.7 million at the end of the quarter, up around 264% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,236.9 million at the end of the quarter, flat year over year.

KGC’s Outlook

Kinross expects to produce slightly above the midpoint of 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) on an attributable basis, with a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounces of $1,120 (+/- 5%) and an all-in sustaining (“AISC”) cost of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. The company is tracking toward the top end of its ASIC guidance. Total attributable capital expenditures are estimated to be $1,150 million (+/- 5%).

The fourth-quarter production is expected to be slightly lower than 500,000 Au eq. oz. The annual production is estimated to remain stable at 2 million attributable Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) in 2026 and 2027.

KGC’s Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have surged 130.3% in the past year compared with an 83.1% rise in the industry.



KGC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

