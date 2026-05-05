Kinross Gold Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat on Higher Gold Prices

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported a profit of $843 million or 70 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026. The figure increased from a profit of $368 million or 30 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

KGC reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 30 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

Revenues rose roughly 61% year over year to $2,407.7 million in the first quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,174 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

KGC’s Operational Performance

The company produced attributable 492,563 gold equivalent ounces in the reported quarter, down around 4% year over year. Consolidated production was 500,941 ounces. The attributable production figure missed our estimate of 513,649.

Average realized gold prices were $4,873 per ounce in the quarter, up around 71% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. The figure beat our estimate of $4,239 per ounce.

The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $1,397, up 34% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. This was above beat our estimate of $1,244. All-in sustaining cost per gold-equivalent ounce sold rose nearly 28% year over year to $1,732. This was above surpassed our estimate of $1,586.

Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $3,476 in the quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1,814, representing growth of roughly 92%.

KGC’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $2,185 million at the end of the quarter, up from $1,742.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $738.5 million at the end of the quarter, essentially flat sequentially unchanged from $738.2 million at the end of 2025.

KGC’s Outlook

Kinross remains on track to meet its 2026 annual guidance. The company expects to produce 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%) on an attributable basis in 2026, with a production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold of $1,360 (+/- 5%) and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,730 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. Total attributable capital expenditures are forecast to be $1,500 million (+/- 5%).

KGC’s Price Performance

Kinross’ shares have surged 90.1% in the past year compared with an 63% rise in the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KGC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Aris Mining Corporation ARIS, and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

CF Industries is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating 27.03% year-over-year growth. CF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

Aris Mining is slated to report quarterly results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating 318.75% year-over-year growth. ARIS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hawkins is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share. HWKN currently sports has a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.