Kinross Gold options imply 4.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Kinross Gold (KGC) is normal with calls leading puts 9:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.8%, or 48c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.2%.
