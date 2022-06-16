Kinross Gold (KGC) Wraps Up Sale of Russian Assets for $340M

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recently completed the sale of 100% of its Russian assets to the Highland Gold Mining group of companies for total cash consideration of $340 million. The company received $300 million in U.S. denominated cash in its corporate account and will receive a deferred payment of $40 million after a year of closing.

The earlier-agreed total consideration for the transaction was $680 million, which included a payment of $100 million upon closing, with the balance of $580 million scheduled to be received in annual payments from 2023 through to 2027. The transaction amount was adjusted by the parties following a review by the recently-formed Russian Sub-commission on the Control of Foreign Investments. The commission approved this deal for a purchase price of less than $340 million. With the approval and completion of the sale, Kinross sold all of its interests in Russia and has no further obligations or liabilities in the country.

Kinross stated that after the divestment of its Russian business, the rebalanced portfolio retains a substantial production outlook led by its two tier-one assets (Tasiast and Paracatu), a strong portfolio of mines in the Americas, a growing business in Chile, and the large, world-class Great Bear project in Canada.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects to produce 2.15 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces in 2022. It expects a production cost of sales of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2022 is projected at $1,150. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $850 million (+/- 5%) for this year, down from $1,050 million as expected earlier.

