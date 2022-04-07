Kinross Gold (KGC) to Divest Russian Assets for $680 Million

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recently inked a definitive deal with the Highland Gold Mining group of companies and its affiliates to sell 100% of its Russian assets for $680 million in cash.

Highland Gold is among the biggest gold mining companies in Russia. It operates several mines in the country, such as in the Chukotka and Khabarovsk regions, where the Kupol mine and Udinsk project are sited.

Per the transaction, Kinross will get $400 million in cash for the Kupol mine and the surrounding exploration licenses. The sum includes a payment of $100 million upon closing as well as additional payments of $150 million before the end of 2023, $100 million before the end of 2024 and $50 million before the end of 2025. Kinross will also get a total of $280 million in cash for the Udinsk project, which includes $80 million before the end of 2025, $100 million before the end of 2026 and $100 million before the end of 2027.

The deferred payments are protected by an extensive security package, including share pledges, financial guarantees and an escrow account. All payments under the deal are payable in U.S. dollars.

The deal is subject to the approval of the Russian government and the finalization of specific ancillary agreements.

The company, in its fourth-quarter call, stated that it expects to produce 2.65 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces for 2022. KGC anticipates production cost of sales of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2022 is projected at $1,130. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

In 2023 and 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be $1 billion, in line with the 2022 level.

