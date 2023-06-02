Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinross Gold (KGC) closed at $4.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 8.43% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Kinross Gold will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $828.38 million, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $3.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinross Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher. Kinross Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinross Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.22.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.