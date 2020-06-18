Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinross Gold (KGC) closed at $6.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KGC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 100% from the prior-year quarter.

KGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +5.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KGC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% lower. KGC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KGC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.36, which means KGC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

