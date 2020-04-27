Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinross Gold (KGC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.96, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 52.47% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 18.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

KGC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect KGC to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%.

KGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +3.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KGC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% higher within the past month. KGC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, KGC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.32.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

