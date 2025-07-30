Kinross Gold (KGC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Kinross Gold (KGC) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 41.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +28.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gold equivalent ounces - Produced - Operations Total : 530.08 Moz compared to the 480.41 Moz average estimate based on three analysts.

: 530.08 Moz compared to the 480.41 Moz average estimate based on three analysts. Attributable all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold : $1.49 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized gold price per ounce : $3,284.00 versus $2,885.45 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3,284.00 versus $2,885.45 estimated by two analysts on average. Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold: $1080 per ounce versus $1198.6 per ounce estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Kinross Gold performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kinross Gold have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

