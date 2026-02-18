Kinross Gold (KGC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Kinross Gold (KGC) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +7.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold : $1297 per ounce compared to the $1263 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1297 per ounce compared to the $1263 per ounce average estimate based on two analysts. Gold equivalent ounces - Produced - Operations Total : 489.67 Moz compared to the 464.35 Moz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 489.67 Moz compared to the 464.35 Moz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold: $1.83 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Kinross Gold have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

