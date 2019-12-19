Kinross Gold (KGC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinross Gold (KGC) closed at $4.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KGC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 900% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +210% and +6.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KGC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KGC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.31.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

