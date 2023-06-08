Kinross Gold (KGC) Down 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kinross Gold (KGC). Shares have lost about 15.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kinross Gold due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Kinross Gold's Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

Kinross reported a first-quarter 2023 profit of $90.2 million or 7 cents per share compared with $81.3 million or 6 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.



Revenues increased roughly 33% year over year to $929.3 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.2 million.

Operational Performance

Attributable gold equivalent ounces produced in the reported quarter totaled 466,022 ounces, up 23% year over year. The upside was mainly due to higher production at Paracatu, Round Mountain, Fort Knox and La Coipa.



Average realized gold prices were $1,894 per ounce in the quarter, up around 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $987, up from $972 in the prior-year quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose 7.3% year over year to $1,321.



The margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $907 in the quarter, in line with the prior quarter’s level of $904.

Financial Review

Adjusted operating cash flow increased 43.8% year over year in the first quarter to $358.2 million.



Cash and cash equivalents were $471 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $418.1 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $2,158.9 million at the end of the quarter, down 15.6% from $2,556.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Outlook

For 2023, Kinross expects to produce 2.1 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces. Production is forecast to increase following the first quarter, primarily driven by expected higher production at Tasiast and La Coipa. Kinross’ annual production is expected to remain stable in 2024 and 2025 at 2.1 million and 2 million gold equivalent ounces (+/- 5%), respectively.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 36.3% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Kinross Gold has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Kinross Gold has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

