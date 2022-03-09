Kinross Gold (KGC) Announces Term Loan Worth $1 Billion

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC recently announced a new $1 billion term loan. The three-year term loan will mature on Mar 7, 2025. It has a flexible repayment schedule and no mandatory amortization repayments.

The funds from this loan were utilized by the company to repay amounts drawn under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility in relation to the completion of its acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. The joint lead arrangers were The Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC Bank Canada and RBC Capital Markets.

Shares of KGC have declined 15.8% in the past year against a 20.3% increase of the industry.



Kinross ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $531.5 million, down around 56% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,589.9 million at the end of the year, up 11.6% year over year.

The company’s attributable gold equivalent ounces produced in the fourth quarter totaled 487,621 ounces, down 21.9% year over year. The downside was primarily due to lower production at Tasiast and Round Mountain.

The company, in its fourth-quarter call, stated that it expects to produce 2.65 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces for 2022. KGC anticipates production cost of sales of $830 per gold equivalent ounce.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce for 2022 is projected at $1,130. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $1,050 million (+/- 5%) for this year.

In 2023 and 2024, the company expects capital expenditures to be $1 billion, in line with 2022 levels.

