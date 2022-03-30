Kinross Gold in talks to sell Russian mine to Fortiana - WSJ

March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp K.TO is in talks to sell its Arctic Russian mine to investment firm Fortiana Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The miner on Tuesday said it was in talks for a potential sale of its assets in Russia, joining a list of companies taking steps to comply with sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Fortiana is a Cyprus-registered company with interests in gold mining assets and is owned by Russian businessman Vladislav Sviblov.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

