Kinross Gold Highlights ESG Achievements and Impact

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) has released an update.

Kinross Gold Corporation proudly announced noteworthy progress in its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing a significant $4.1 billion contribution to host communities through various financial means, while advancing its ESG Strategy with robust results across its three key pillars: Workforce and Community, Natural Capital, and Climate and Energy. The company emphasized its commitment to sustainability, safety, and diversity, achieving top ESG rankings and recognition in prestigious indices. Additionally, Kinross made strides in environmental stewardship, improving water intensity per gold ounce and maintaining zero incidents at tailings sites.

