Kinross Gold Delivers Record Q4 Margins: Can it Sustain the Momentum?

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC logged a record fourth-quarter operating margin, courtesy of a rally in gold prices, cost management and strong production performance. Its margin per gold equivalent ounce sold rose to $2,847, marking an 82% jump year over year, driven by a sharp rise in the average realized gold price. The margin growth even outpaced the 56% rise in average realized gold price to $4,144 per ounce. For full-year 2025, margin per gold equivalent ounce sold climbed 66% year over year to $2,283.



Strong margins allowed KGC to generate record free cash flow in the fourth quarter. Its attributable free cash flow surged approximately 77% year over year to $769.4 million, driven by the strength in gold prices and operating performance. KGC also generated a record free cash flow of $2.5 billion in 2025. Tasiast and Paracatu, the company’s two biggest assets, accounting for more than half of 2025 production with robust margins, remain the key contributors to cash flow generation and production.



The company’s cost-control actions, coupled with continued strength in gold prices, are expected to enable it to maintain the strong margin performance in 2026. Kinross is focused on prioritizing margin improvement to drive cash flow, which should support shareholder returns.



Among its peers, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM also posted record operating margins in the fourth quarter on gold price strength. Agnico Eagle’s total operating margins climbed roughly 77% year over year on the back of higher realized prices. Higher margins contributed to a year-over-year increase in Agnico Eagle’s net income and operating cash flows in the fourth quarter.



Newmont Corporation NEM also remains committed to maintaining its cost discipline to sustain margin expansion. Newmont’s fourth-quarter all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis were $1,302 per ounce, down 1% from the prior-year quarter and stable sequentially. The same for 2025 declined 4% year over year. Newmont is taking several actions to improve cost and drive productivity across its portfolio, which are expected to contribute to strong margin performance in 2026.

The Zacks Rundown for KGC

Kinross Gold’s shares have gained 39.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 34.3%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

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From a valuation standpoint, KGC is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.23, a 6.3% discount to the industry average of 11.99X. It carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 50% and 0.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.