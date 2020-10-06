Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KGC was $9.14, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.32 and a 236.03% increase over the 52 week low of $2.72.

KGC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). KGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports KGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 107.56%, compared to an industry average of 18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KGC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KGC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 33.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KGC at 7.39%.

