Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.13, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KGC was $6.13, representing a -26.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.34 and a 18.34% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

KGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports KGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -47.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kgc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

