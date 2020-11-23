Dividends
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.52, the dividend yield is 8.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KGC was $7.52, representing a -27.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.32 and a 176.47% increase over the 52 week low of $2.72.

KGC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). KGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports KGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 116.39%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KGC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KGC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 4.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KGC at 6.91%.

