Kinross Gold Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO):

Earnings: $65.9 million in Q3 vs. -$72.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $68.7 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $856.5 million in Q3 vs. $582.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.