Kinross Gold Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO):

-Earnings: -$44.9 million in Q3 vs. $240.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $90.2 million or $0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $0.86 billion in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.

