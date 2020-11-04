Kinross Gold Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $240.7 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $60.9 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $310.2 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $1.13 billion from $0.88 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $310.2 Mln. vs. $104.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.88 Bln last year.

