Kinross Gold Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO):

Earnings: $151.0 million in Q2 vs. -$9.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $167.6 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $1.09 billion in Q2 vs. $0.82 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.