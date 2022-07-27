Kinross Gold Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO):

Earnings: -$9.3 million in Q2 vs. $30.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.4 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $821.5 million in Q2 vs. $707.9 million in the same period last year.

