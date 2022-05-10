Kinross Gold Corp. Q1 sales decline

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) announced a profit for first quarter of $82.3 million

The company's earnings came in at $82.3 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $76.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70.6 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $768.0 million from $768.7 million last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $82.3 Mln. vs. $76.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $768.0 Mln vs. $768.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.