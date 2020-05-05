Kinross Gold Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $122.7 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $64.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127.4 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $879.8 million from $786.2 million last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $127.4 Mln. vs. $83.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $879.8 Mln vs. $786.2 Mln last year.

