Kinross Gold Corp Reveals Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $844.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $530.7 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $847.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $2.238 billion from $1.728 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $844.2 Mln. vs. $530.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $2.238 Bln vs. $1.728 Bln last year.

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