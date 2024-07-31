Kinross Gold Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $210.9 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $151.0 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.219 billion from $1.092 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

