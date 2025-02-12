Kinross Gold Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $275.6 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $65.4 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $275.6 Mln. vs. $65.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.06 last year.

