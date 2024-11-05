Kinross Gold Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $355.3 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $109.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $298.7 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $1.432 billion from $1.102 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $355.3 Mln. vs. $109.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.432 Bln vs. $1.102 Bln last year.

