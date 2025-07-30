Kinross Gold Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $530.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $210.9 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $541.0 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.8% to $1.728 billion from $1.219 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $530.7 Mln. vs. $210.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.728 Bln vs. $1.219 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.