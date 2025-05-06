Kinross Gold Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $368.0 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $107.0 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $364.0 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.5% to $1.497 billion from $1.081 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $368.0 Mln. vs. $107.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.497 Bln vs. $1.081 Bln last year.

